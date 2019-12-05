Police: Slain Missouri woman was worried about her pregnancy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Search warrants say a St. Louis-area woman whose husband is charged in her death had looked up “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant" on her cellphone before she went missing last month. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the warrants outline the reasons detectives gave for searching the home of Jennifer and Beau Rothwell. Beau Rothwell is jailed without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. His wife's body was found roughly 45 miles northwest of the couple's home about a week after she went missing. Detectives wrote that she was six weeks pregnant when she died.

