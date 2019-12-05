Former priest sues over inclusion on list of alleged abusers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former priest sues over inclusion on list of alleged abusers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former priest has sued the Archdiocese of St. Louis, alleging it libeled and slandered him by including him on a list of clerics credibly accused of abusing children. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 77-year-old Michael Toohey, of Creve Coeur, claims in the lawsuit filed last month in St. Louis County Circuit Court that the archdiocese intentionally damaged his reputation, refused to provide more details of any allegation against him and denied his challenge of the claim. The archdiocese said in a statement Wednesday that the archdiocese is “confident in its position” regarding Toohey’s case.

