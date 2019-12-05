Large Santa snatched from historic Missouri mansion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Large Santa snatched from historic Missouri mansion

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A Grinch has stolen a large Santa Claus from the porch of a historic mansion in the Kansas City area. Police in Independence say the jolly old elf was snatched Tuesday or Wednesday from the Vaile Mansion. Built in 1881, the three-story Gothic-like structure is open to the public as a museum. Police say the Santa belongs to a Parks and Recreation employee and has “much sentimental value.'' In effort to track down leads, police posted pictures on Facebook showing the missing Santa posed next to a giant reindeer and beside a fireplace. Several dozen people responded to the post with outrage. One poster predicted that the thief would be ‘’on Santa's naughty list this year.''

