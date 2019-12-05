BC-MO--Police Shooting-Shoplifter, MO

ST. LOUIS - A suspected shoplifter who was shot and wounded by a suburban St. Louis police officer is suing the officer and the police chief. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Ashley Hall filed suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. It alleges that Ladue officer Julia Crews used unjustified and excessive force when she was shot on April 23 at a Schnucks grocery story. Crews' attorney has said that the officer meant to use her stun gun but pulled out her firearm by mistake. Crews resigned after the shooting and is charged with second-degree assault.

