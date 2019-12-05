BC-MO--Police Shooting-Shoplifter, MO - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

BC-MO--Police Shooting-Shoplifter, MO

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS - A suspected shoplifter who was shot and wounded by a suburban St. Louis police officer is suing the officer and the police chief. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Ashley Hall filed suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. It alleges that Ladue officer Julia Crews used unjustified and excessive force when she was shot on April 23 at a Schnucks grocery story. Crews' attorney has said that the officer meant to use her stun gun but pulled out her firearm by mistake. Crews resigned after the shooting and is charged with second-degree assault.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.