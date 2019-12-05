Missouri woman dies after attempted murder suicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri woman dies after attempted murder suicide

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman has died more than two weeks after she was wounded in an attempted murder suicide. Columbia spokesman Brian Adkisson says 22-year-old Asia Plagman was found unresponsive Friday in a Columbia apartment and died later at a hospital. Police say 22-year-old Deshawn Graves shot her on Nov. 15 before killing himself. KMIZ reports that Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke said on Wednesday that Plagman did not die by suicide.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.