Missouri woman dies after attempted murder suicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman has died more than two weeks after she was wounded in an attempted murder suicide. Columbia spokesman Brian Adkisson says 22-year-old Asia Plagman was found unresponsive Friday in a Columbia apartment and died later at a hospital. Police say 22-year-old Deshawn Graves shot her on Nov. 15 before killing himself. KMIZ reports that Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke said on Wednesday that Plagman did not die by suicide.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.