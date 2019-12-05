Kentucky judge accused of making sexual advances, favoritism

COVINGTON, Ky. - The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission has filed charges against a family court judge, accusing her of favoritism, making sexual advances and other misconduct. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry faces nine misconduct-related charges. The commission says an investigation revealed the judge made inappropriate sexual advances, traded jobs for donations to her campaign, used a legal panel for campaign work, retaliated against employees and attorneys, kept false time sheets, allowed guitars to be played in the office and her employees to consume alcohol. Gentry denies the accusations. A disciplinary hearing wasn't immediately set.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.