Incoming Kentucky AG Cameron makes appointments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron has made appointments of two attorneys to lead his criminal and civil divisions. Cameron announced Wednesday that Amy Burke will serve as an assistant deputy attorney general overseeing the office's criminal justice matters. Cameron earlier this week appointed Victor Maddox as an assistant attorney general serving as civil chief within the AG's office.

