Kentucky mom accused of stabbing baby at Thanksgiving dinner

PRESTONBURG, Ky. - Kentucky State Police have arrested a mother accused of stabbing her 4-month-old baby during a struggle with the child's father at a Thanksgiving gathering. News outlets reported Wednesday that the child was taken to a hospital. An update on the baby's condition hasn't been given. Arrest documents show 38-year-old Katherine Stepp is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Family members told trooper Shane Jacobs that Stepp and her boyfriend showed up to a Thanksgiving gathering intoxicated, began fighting over the baby and eventually injured the child's calf. The trooper says she then resisted arrest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.