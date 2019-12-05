Kentucky mom accused of stabbing baby at Thanksgiving dinner - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky mom accused of stabbing baby at Thanksgiving dinner

PRESTONBURG, Ky. - Kentucky State Police have arrested a mother accused of stabbing her 4-month-old baby during a struggle with the child's father at a Thanksgiving gathering. News outlets reported Wednesday that the child was taken to a hospital. An update on the baby's condition hasn't been given. Arrest documents show 38-year-old Katherine Stepp is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Family members told trooper Shane Jacobs that Stepp and her boyfriend showed up to a Thanksgiving gathering intoxicated, began fighting over the baby and eventually injured the child's calf. The trooper says she then resisted arrest.

