Memo says Gov.-elect Beshear facing massive budget shortfall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Memo says Gov.-elect Beshear facing massive budget shortfall

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A memo from outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says Gov.-elect Andy Beshear faces a massive budget shortfall as he prepares to take office. The memo from Bevin's budget director estimates the shortfall could exceed $1 billion over the next two years. The memo points to funding demands for pensions, corrections, Medicaid and employee health benefits. The document dated Monday was sent to Beshear's transition team and lawmakers. Beshear takes office next Tuesday and will submit a two-year spending plan to lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer says the memo is a reminder of how difficult the budget session will be.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.