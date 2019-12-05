Abbey of Gethsemani added to registry of natural areas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Abbey of Gethsemani has been added to the Kentucky Natural Areas Registry. The Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves announced Wednesday that it was recognizing the abbey's historic stewardship of more than 1,500 acres of land in Nelson County. State officials say the designation is voluntary and is designed to recognize stewardship and awareness of the ecological significance of a property. Landowners don't relinquish any rights, but agree to protect the area as best they can.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.