Coal bankruptcy judge asks company to explain attorney costs

CASPER, Wyo. - A judge is telling a bankrupt coal company to provide more information about over $73,000 in expenses accrued by its attorneys while miners awaited back pay. Attorneys for Blackjewel want U.S. District Judge Frank Volk in West Virginia to approve reimbursement for a range of expenses including meals, transportation and hotel stays. Volk questions some of those expenses, including a one-night hotel stay costing $982, and wants them to respond by Dec. 13. Blackjewel owed over $146 million in taxes, $700,000 in wages to Wyoming workers and $900,000 in retirement funds when it filed for bankruptcy July 1.

