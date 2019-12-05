Mom who drove over flooded bridge charged with murder - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mom who drove over flooded bridge charged with murder

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities have filed a murder charge against a Kentucky mother who they say had meth and marijuana in her system when she drove over a flooded bridge and her toddler died. News outlets report 28-year-old Alexandra Richardson was arrested Wednesday at the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office. She also faces charges of wanton endangerment and driving under the influence. Richardson's arrest warrant says she was intoxicated Monday when she drove around a “Road Closed” sign and into a flooded creek.

