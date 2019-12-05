Bevin order aimed at blocking higher pension for Adkins - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin order aimed at blocking higher pension for Adkins

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Outgoing Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has issued an executive order that would prevent state Rep. Rocky Adkins from collecting a higher state pension due to his senior position in Gov.-elect Andy Beshear's administration. The executive order was issued Thursday, just days before Bevin leaves office. His action would prohibit “pension spiking." It occurs when former legislators are able to calculate their pensions based, not on their years of legislative service, but on the higher-pay state jobs they take. Bevin mentioned Adkins in a release announcing his order. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says Bevin has returned to his attacks and name-calling.

