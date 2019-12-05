Reports: Illinois made major cuts at environmental agency

CHICAGO - Two reports show staffing cuts and dwindling funding at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in recent years. An Environmental Integrity Project report released Thursday shows the agency's workforce was reduced by 38% between 2008 and 2018. A November report by the University of Chicago Law School and former federal EPA officials shows the state lags behind others in funding allocated to its environmental agency. The Chicago Tribune says federal statistics show Illinois is in the top 10 states for the amount of industrial air and water pollution released into the environment annually.

