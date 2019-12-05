Teacher dies in hit-and-run after staff Christmas party - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teacher dies in hit-and-run after staff Christmas party

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago teacher has died after being struck by a car after a staff Christmas party. Another teacher was injured. The incident occurred Wednesday night near Square Celt Ale House in Orland Park. The teacher who died was identified as 61-year-old Rone Leja, who taught technology at St. Michael School in Orland Park. Principal Paul Smith says, “It’s hit our parish very hard." No arrests have been made, but Orland Park police have a blunt message for the driver: “We will find you."

