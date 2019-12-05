Report: Officer recorded kissing Chicago chief reassigned - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Report: Officer recorded kissing Chicago chief reassigned

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police official has confirmed that a female officer who was reportedly caught on video kissing then-Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson at a downtown restaurant was transferred weeks later from his personal security detail to another role in the department. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told WBEZ on Wednesday that the officer was moved in early November to the technical services bureau. Guglielmi says the reassignment was neither a promotion nor a demotion and was not done for disciplinary reasons. Later on the October night of the alleged kissing, officers found Johnson asleep in his department SUV. Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson on Monday over what she called “ethical lapses.”

