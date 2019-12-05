R Kelly charged with paying bribe before marriage to Aaliyah

By TOM HAYS



NEW YORK (AP) - Singer R. Kelly is facing new bribery charges that appear to be related to his 1994 marriage to then 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah. A revised indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn accuses R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994. A day later, R. Kelly married Aaliyah in a secret ceremony. The marriage was annulled months later because of her age. Defense attorney Douglas Anton called the latest charge against his client “ridiculous and absurd.”

