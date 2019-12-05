United's Kirby to take over for CEO Oscar Munoz - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

United's Kirby to take over for CEO Oscar Munoz

By DAVID KOENIG and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writers

United Airlines says company president Scott Kirby will succeed CEO Oscar Munoz next May. Munoz recruited Kirby from American Airlines in 2016. At American he had been considered as the likely successor to that carrier's CEO. Kirby is widely credited with improving United's fleet and operations. There were even rumors this year that American might try to lure him back as CEO. Munoz has been United's CEO since mid-2015. It has been a tumultuous period that included a controversy over the bloody dragging of a passenger off an overbooked plane in Chicago.

