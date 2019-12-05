Report: Investigators ask about Illinois House leader - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Report: Investigators ask about Illinois House leader

CHICAGO - A published newspaper report says the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history is a subject of inquiries in an ongoing federal corruption investigation that has already entangled several top Illinois Democrats. Four unnamed sources interviewed by investigators told the Chicago Tribune that FBI agents and prosecutors asked about Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s ties to ComEd lobbyists, contracts the utility had with Madigan associates and government jobs those close to Madigan have landed. Madigan hasn't been accused of wrongdoing. Madigan spokesman Steve Brown did not return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment Thursday.

