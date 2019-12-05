Chicago man gets 10 years after ATF agent injured in ambush

HAMMOND, Ind. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in an ambush of federal agents in Gary. Twenty-two-year-old Blake W. King, 22, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Hammond after pleading guilty to robbery stemming from a June 2018 assault that critically wounded an undercover agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the ATF was investigating illegal gun trafficking in the Chicago area. King admitted he knew beforehand his partners were armed and planning to rob the prospective gun buyers.

