Dr. Daniel Mahony named new SIU president

CARBONDALE (SIU) -- The Southern Illinois University system officially has a new president. The Board of Trustees approved Dr. Daniel Mahony as SIU's new leader Thursday.

Ohio native, Dr. Mahony says he is ready for the opportunity.

"I just want to tell you how excited we are here. My wife Laura and I had an opportunity to get around to see the area. We're excited to see the opportunities that exist,"says Mahony.

Mahony recently resigned from his position as president of Winthrop University in South Carolina, to carry on the his new responsibility at Southern Illinois University.

In a press conference Thursday, he talked about diversity, reorganization and the university's impact on the surrounding communities.

Mahony explains, "I don't think we talked about a number one priority. There's lots of top proprieties, but I think certainly there's a focus on higher education."

He hopes to live and teach at both campuses and bring both universities together. His goal is to build a bond with faculty and students.

He adds, "I'm not in favor in splitting the universities apart. I think we're much more effective as a system. I think there's more advantages of the system. My attraction to the position is the system."

Mahony says, increasing enrollment is one of his main goals and he's a strong advocate for diversity.

He says, "If you look at students, people under 18, white is not the majority and so if we're a public university we should reflect on what's happening on the demographics of our communities and we're becoming increasingly diverse." He continues, "And if we're not increasing the diversity of our student body and meeting the needs of our students, were really not doing our job as a public university."

Mahony says he's going to use his experience from previous roles and use it to move SIU forward.

Mahony will take over as President on March 1, 2020. He replaces Randy Dunn who resigned in July 2018.