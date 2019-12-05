Inmates graduate from first welding program - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmates graduate from first welding program

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Several inmates are now certified welders. 

Eight inmates took part in the first welding program at the Life Skills Re-entry Center in Murphysboro. 

The inmates underwent 150 hours of training in just 25 days. Thursday, the inmates officially graduated from the program, with an official certificate. 

"This gives me an opportunity to bring a skill to the table, instead of just going out there and look for handouts and struggle," said Cody Bryant.

Mantracon donated a welding helmet, jacket and boots for each inmate, so they are prepared to hit the workforce upon release. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.