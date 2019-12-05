Inmates graduate from first welding program

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Several inmates are now certified welders.

Eight inmates took part in the first welding program at the Life Skills Re-entry Center in Murphysboro.

The inmates underwent 150 hours of training in just 25 days. Thursday, the inmates officially graduated from the program, with an official certificate.

"This gives me an opportunity to bring a skill to the table, instead of just going out there and look for handouts and struggle," said Cody Bryant.

Mantracon donated a welding helmet, jacket and boots for each inmate, so they are prepared to hit the workforce upon release.