Administrators, law enforcement respond to graffiti message

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- A message written on a restroom wall has prompted an investigation by school leaders and law enforcement in West Frankfort.

Frankfort CUSD #168 administrators received a report about a statement written on a bathroom wall at Frankfort Community High School.

The district determined there was not a specific threat, but as a precaution, administrators, the school resource officer, and members of the West Frankfort Police Department inspected the school.

A heightened law enforcement presence is also expected at the high school Friday.

"District #168 continually monitors and adjusts its security measures each day as we work to make our students and staff welcome in the safest environment possible. We continue to rely on everyone to help us stay alert and report potential situations and needs as we work to educate our children each day," said the district in a statement issued Thursday.

