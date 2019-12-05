Sparta man sentenced to 3 years for looting pre-need funeral funds

Sparta man sentenced to 3 years for looting pre-need funeral fun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A Sparta man has been sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding customers who had purchased pre-need funeral services. 

Nathan Lee, former owner of McDaniel-Lee Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Sparta, was sentenced Wednesday in Randolph County court. He pleaded guilty in July to two counts of failure to deposit funds, a violation of the Illinois Funeral or Burial Funds Act. 

“Fleecing pre-need funeral customers is shameful,” said Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza. “Funeral directors who violate the public’s trust must be held accountable. I’m pleased the consumers affected by Lee’s scheme have received justice.” 

Approximately 30 victims and their families attended the sentencing hearing. 

In addition to three years in prison, Lee must also pay a $2,000 fine and $25,000 in restitution to victims who have not already been helped by the Illinois Office of Comptroller's Consumer Protection Fund. 

