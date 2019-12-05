One person dies after out of control leaf fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One person dies after out of control leaf fire

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Lake of Egypt resident has died following serious injuries from an out of control leaf fire. 

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says it happened around 1:45 P.M. on Wednesday, December 4.

Williamson County Deputies and Lake of Egypt Fire Department responded to what was originally thought to be a vehicle fire with injuries.

Crews learned that the fire was started to clear leaves from a drainage ditch.

The fire burned out of control and spread to a nearby golf cart and a vehicle at a neighbors house.

The person burning the leaves died from injuries sustained in the fire. 

The incident is considered an accidental death, but remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office, Williamson County Coroner Mike “Junior” Burke, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.