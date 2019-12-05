One person dies after out of control leaf fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Lake of Egypt resident has died following serious injuries from an out of control leaf fire.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says it happened around 1:45 P.M. on Wednesday, December 4.

Williamson County Deputies and Lake of Egypt Fire Department responded to what was originally thought to be a vehicle fire with injuries.

Crews learned that the fire was started to clear leaves from a drainage ditch.

The fire burned out of control and spread to a nearby golf cart and a vehicle at a neighbors house.

The person burning the leaves died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The incident is considered an accidental death, but remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office, Williamson County Coroner Mike “Junior” Burke, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.