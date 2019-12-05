Job Squad: December 6, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you're looking to make some money, check out who is hiring in this edition of the Job Squad Report.

Trade Industries has immediate openings in multiple programs. Training hours vary on shift times. Applicants must be 18 or older, have a valid driver's license, pass a fingerprint background, and pass drug testing. Interviews will be conducted when the application is filled out. For more information contact Angie Morris at (618) 643-4321. The facility is located at 505 S. McCoy Ave, McLeansboro, IL. You can also visit the website here.

Carterville Quik Lube is looking to add to its staff. It's hiring multiple full-time positions. Those interested are asked to apply in person at 107 Municipal Drive, Carterville, IL.

Pagliai's Pizza & Pasta in Carbondale is looking for a Delivery Driver. The applicant should be a self-starter, motivated, and hard-working. The right candidate also needs to have a clean driving record and a valid driver's license. There are multiple shift options and compensation depends on experience. Visit the restaurant's Facebook page here for more information. You can also go directly to the application by clicking the link.

Gold's Gym in Marion needs a full-time overnight Front Desk Associate. Duties include greeting, assisting, and directing members, guests, staff and callers as they enter or call the gym. Good communication skills are a must. Applicants will also need basic record keeping skills. Apply here.