Grain bin manufacturer GSI to close Flora facility at the end of January

FLORA (WSIL) -- The Grain Systems Incorporated (GSI) facility in Flora is slated to close at the end of January.

GSI, headquartered in Assumption, Illinois, is the world’s largest manufacturer of steel farm bins, commercial storage grain bins and grain silos, providing farmers and processing facilities a single source for all of their grain equipment needs, providing quality equipment and services to over 70 countries worldwide.

Illinois State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) confirmed the closure on his website.

“I am sad to hear of the decision to close the Flora facility of GSI and the 89 employees affected by this closing. This is what happens when the tax-hikers in our state keep raising taxes and increasing fees on families and businesses. The business decision to consolidate operations and reduce costs is understandable, but I’m hopeful that all of these people will be able to keep their jobs in the consolidation at the Newton and Assumption, Illinois plants.”

The facility will close on January 31, 2020.