Mild Thursday, but more rain by Friday morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- One more beautiful day! Allow extra time to scrape the windshield this morning as there is some frost, but sunshine and south winds will kick in and bring afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s.

A southern track system will increase clouds late Thursday afternoon with rain on the way tonight. Showers will increase from the west closer to midnight with light rain expected through Friday morning.

The cold front sweeps through Friday morning with slightly cooler air moving in the end the workweek.

We'll warm right back up later this weekend with a large system moving into the Midwest. That system brings rain on Monday and Arctic air spills back in for the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking the latest forecast.