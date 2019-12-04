St. Kicks puts shoes on kids for Christmas

BENTON (WSIL) -- A Benton business is just one of several in the region looking to help children keep their feet warm this winter.

St. Kicks of Southern Illinois is an organization that works with counselors at high schools who serve at-risk youth. For the third year, St. Kicks will collect high-end, name-brand shoes, and give them to the counselors who will then gift them to students.

Sam Burns runs Arsenal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Benton. He said he began the shoe fundraiser three years ago when he saw kids in Franklin County wearing sandals in the winter.

"My dad always used to tell me that people say 'somebody 'ought to do something and they never realize they're somebody,'" he said. "That got to me, and I started thinking about it a lot, and that's when we decided to do this."

Multiple businesses and organizations are acting as drop-off points for new shoes. You can find the list of locations here.