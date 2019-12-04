U.S. House passes anti-robocall bill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

U.S. House passes anti-robocall bill

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) -- Legislators are cracking down on those annoying robocalls.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved the "Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act," or TRACED Act, to crack down on those who spam Americans with automated calls. 

The vote was an overwhelming 417-3. 

Fines would be up to $10,000 per robocall. The TRACED Act would require telecom companies to provide new technologies to protect the integrity of caller ID, making it harder for robocallers to impersonate real people, businesses, or government agencies. 

The bill would also force telecom companies to offer robocall blocking features to customers for free.

Supporters hope President Trump will sign the bill before the end of the year. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.