U.S. House passes anti-robocall bill

(CNN) -- Legislators are cracking down on those annoying robocalls.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved the "Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act," or TRACED Act, to crack down on those who spam Americans with automated calls.

The vote was an overwhelming 417-3.

Fines would be up to $10,000 per robocall. The TRACED Act would require telecom companies to provide new technologies to protect the integrity of caller ID, making it harder for robocallers to impersonate real people, businesses, or government agencies.

The bill would also force telecom companies to offer robocall blocking features to customers for free.

Supporters hope President Trump will sign the bill before the end of the year.