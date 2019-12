WSIL - Look at a forecast board and see a chance of showers on Thursday, but look deeper and see a sunny morning. The chance of showers is focused in the overnight hours and most of the daylight hours look sunny and mild for December. Most rain will move out Friday morning but a lingering sprinkle is possible later in the day. Mild temperatures should be with us through the weekend but a major cool down appears in guidance solutions for next week.

Jim has the latest forecast tonight on News 3.