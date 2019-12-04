Arnold's Market closing after 47 years

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Arnold's Market is closing after 47 years in business.

The market posted on Facebook that their final day in business will be December 18. However, Arnold's said inventory may dictate an earlier closure.

Arnold's is no longer accepting special orders or receiving new shipments.

In its post the business said "Although we are closing our doors, we encourage you to continue to support local business efforts in the region."

Arnie's Sandwiches will see a change in ownership. It was announced earlier this week that a longtime employee would be taking over operations. Arnie's will remain under current management until December 16 then reopen as Emma & Arnie's on January 6.