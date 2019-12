CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale High School football team is encouraging kids to read.

The team visited Lewis Elementary on Tuesday to read to students.

The Terriers were hoping to inspire students to pick up a book and learn to love reading.

All the players said it was important to them to reach out to the young kids and give back to the community.

Teacher Heather Vaughn Patton said she was proud of her former students desire to give back and hopes they continue the event in the future.