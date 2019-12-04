Pets of the Week: December 5, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are six animals up for adoption in this edition of Pets of the Week.

The list begins with Raine. She is about two-years-old and weighs 10 pounds. Raine needs someone with patience to show her love. She will not do well in a home with small children. Her adoption fee is $200. She is spayed, microchipped, and dewormed. She also has a current rabies shot, a parvo/distemper vaccine, and has been started on heartworm preventative. To get to know Raine, head to PAWS' Place Adoption Center in Anna.

Jefferson County Animal Control has a sweet dog who is good with other dogs and kids, but she needs a name and a home. You can learn more about her at the shelter in Mt. Vernon.

Kittens, Sable and Strudel, are looking for their forever home. The duo is nine weeks old and full of love and fun. They are up for adoption at Funding Forever Thrift Store this Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donner is only 12 weeks old and was named after one of Santa's reindeer. This kitten is ready to help his new family with the Christmas tree and presents. His adoption fee is $25, which covers neuter, rabies vaccine, and microchip. Visit Donner at the City of Marion Animal Control.

Gracie is about a-year-old and loves to run and play. You can meet her at the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.