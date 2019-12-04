St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station set to open Christmas Day

St. LOUIS, Mo (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will open on Christmas Day.

The 120,000 square foot aquarium includes more than 1 million gallons of water, including a 250,000 gallon shark tank, 13,000 animals, and 44 exhibits.

The facility sits in St. Louis Union Station, the former 19th century railway hub that was converted into a shopping mall in the 1980s.

Tickets and annual passes for the new aquarium went on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday with combo passes available at a later date.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children (age 3 - 12).

According to a post on the St. Louis Aquarium's Facebook page, ticketing will be timed, meaning you will have to choose a date and a time you are wanting to visit. More information is available on their website.

The St. Louis Aquarium will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. December 25, with extended hours of 10 a.m.-9 p.m. December 26-January 4.

Regular hours will start January 5; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The aquarium is just one part of a $187 million family entertainment complex at Union Station. The St. Louis Wheel opened in late September, along with an 18-hole miniature golf course, and carousel. In November, a mirror maze, ropes course and new restaurant also opened.