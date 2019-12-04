IDOC investigating assault of two correctional officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

IDOC investigating assault of two correctional officers

Posted: Updated:

CHESTER (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating after two correctional officers were assaulted at Menard Correctional Center.

Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson Lindsey Hess confirms the incident happened Tuesday. She says those officers were sent to a hospital for treatment and have been released.

Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the incident and will send the information to the Randolph County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.

We'll share more information as it becomes available.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.