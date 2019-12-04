IDOC investigating assault of two correctional officers

CHESTER (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating after two correctional officers were assaulted at Menard Correctional Center.

Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson Lindsey Hess confirms the incident happened Tuesday. She says those officers were sent to a hospital for treatment and have been released.

Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the incident and will send the information to the Randolph County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.

We'll share more information as it becomes available.

