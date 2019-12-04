Motorcycle rider injured after striking deer near Eldorado

The House Judiciary Committee is going to hear from constitutional scholars on the issue of what's an impeachable offense.
Authorities are investigating after two correctional officers were assaulted at Menard Correctional Center.
A Carmi man was injured early Wednesday morning when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer. The accident happened at around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. Highway 45 just north of Eldorado.
Wednesday is the "pick of the week"! Sunny skies and temperatures warming back in to the low to mid 50s. Soak it up because rain returns into the forecast by Thursday evening.
In this scheme, con artists use the false promise of unclaimed rewards to fool consumers into giving up their credit card information.
MARION (WSIL) -- There's a wrestling throw down taking place this weekend and it's all for a good cause.
Dealerships are reminding car owners to be aware of a new trade-in tax in Illinois that goes into effect on January 1, 2020.
WSIL -- Animals all across the region are waiting for their "Fur-ever" homes and this week we are helping three of our furry friends find their families.
The 2020-21 scholars are high school seniors recognized for their superior academic achievement.
Sunshine and warmer weather expected for Wednesday.
