Motorcycle rider injured after striking deer near Eldorado - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Motorcycle rider injured after striking deer near Eldorado

Posted: Updated:

ELDORADO (WSIL) -- A Carmi man was injured early Wednesday morning when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer. 

The accident happened at around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. Highway 45 just north of Eldorado. 

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, John P. McKay, 40, of Carmi was traveling northbound on Highway 45. The motorcycle hit the deer and turned over. McKay was not wearing a helmet. 

He was transported to a local hospital, then by Air Evac to Regional Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. 

