Sunny & warm Wednesday, but rain returns Thursday night

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Wednesday is the "pick of the week"! Sunny skies and temperatures warming back in to the low to mid 50s. Soak it up because rain returns into the forecast by Thursday evening.

A storm system moving on to the West Coast Wednesday morning will tracking across the southern U.S. over the next few days. Light rain showers are likely Thursday evening and Friday morning.

A weak cold front will sweep the rain out by Friday afternoon with some slightly cooler air filter in.

Mild air returns later this weekend, but meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking another rain maker into early next week. We've got you covered!

