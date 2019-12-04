Stride Pro Wrestling fundraiser to benefit Dan ‘Curly’ Summers

There's a wrestling throw down taking place this weekend and it's all for a good cause.

Stride Pro Wrestling Presents AAPW Resurrection will be held Saturday to benefit former pro wrestler Dan ‘Curly’ Summers, whose had recent medical expenses.

Summers helped train and launch the career of Stride Pro Wrestling owner Tyler ‘Heath’ Hatton along with many other athletes and this is Hatton's way of giving back to his mentor.

“This show is my way to help give back to someone who gave so much to southern Illinois,” Hatton said.

Some of the wrestlers that visitors can watch pack a punch are Hatton, Jay Spade and Kevin Hunsperger who will take on the Kings of Destiny.

Others include Red Daniels, Ax Allwardt, Sin City Saints, Bo Sawyer, Dexter Roswell, Shane Rich, Gaylord Stevens and many more.

The event will take place at Black Diamond Harley Davidson on Saturday, December 7th.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bell time is at 6:30.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children with tickets available for purchase through Stride Pro Wrestling's Facebook page here.