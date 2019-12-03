FEMA stops in Grand Tower for flood damage assessment

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Grand Tower Fire Chief Dennis Wright says he's hopeful as officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency look at flood damage throughout the town.

"Had a little meeting and then they measured all this, took some more photographs, and then they'll evaluate it and make a report to take back. That makes us a little closer to the money."

Chief Wright says the town is seeking more than $3 million to repair roads, fix sink holes, and cover overtime costs.

During the application process, city leaders were aware FEMA would only cover about 75% of that amount. Chief Wright says they'll take just about any funding at this point.

"It's kind of a long drawn out affair, but when you're dealing with federal money, you gotta have your i's dotted and your t's crossed."

External Affairs Officer Tory Christensen says FEMA officials are making several stops throughout the state to assess flooding damage before releasing any funds.

"They're working one-on-one with the applicants, and what they're doing is trying to document and get a good idea of what all of these damages are," explains Christensen.

FEMA will continue the assessment in Grand Tower on Wednesday.