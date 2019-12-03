Illinois State Scholars announced - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Scholars announced

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Student Assistance Commission has revealed the hundreds of students named state scholars.

The 2020-21 scholars are high school seniors recognized for their superior academic achievement. 

Illinois State Scholars, who rank in approximately the top ten percent of graduates from Illinois high schools, are selected annually based on their ACT and SAT exams and sixth semester class rank.

Each Illinois State Scholar receives a congratulatory letter from ISAC, a Certificate of Achievement and statewide recognition in traditional and social media outlets. 

You can find the entire list of scholars, organized by county, here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.