Illinois State Scholars announced

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Student Assistance Commission has revealed the hundreds of students named state scholars.

The 2020-21 scholars are high school seniors recognized for their superior academic achievement.

Illinois State Scholars, who rank in approximately the top ten percent of graduates from Illinois high schools, are selected annually based on their ACT and SAT exams and sixth semester class rank.

Each Illinois State Scholar receives a congratulatory letter from ISAC, a Certificate of Achievement and statewide recognition in traditional and social media outlets.

You can find the entire list of scholars, organized by county, here.