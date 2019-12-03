Missouri measures would allow college athletes to be paid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri college athletes could be paid under new proposals by state lawmakers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least two lawmakers are backing legislation next legislative session to allow student athletes to profit from their name and image.

University of Missouri men’s basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin has said he supports the concept.

The Missouri proposals come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law in September that lets college athletes in that state hire agents and sign endorsement deals.

The Post-Dispatch reports that the National College Players Association is hiring lobbyists in Missouri. The group played a role in the California law’s passage.

Missouri lawmakers will return to the Capitol in January to begin their annual five-month legislative session.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

