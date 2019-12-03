Person fatally shot by Kansas City police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Person fatally shot by Kansas City police

Posted:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say police shot and killed a person on the city’s east side.

The department said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon but no other details have been released.

No officers were injured.

The department said in a statement that investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public and “no additional suspects” are at large.

