Fur-ever Homes: Meet Stubs, Sam and Boss at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

Dealerships are reminding car owners to be aware of a new trade-in tax in Illinois that goes into effect on January 1, 2020.
WSIL -- Animals all across the region are waiting for their "Fur-ever" homes and this week we are helping three of our furry friends find their families.
The 2020-21 scholars are high school seniors recognized for their superior academic achievement.
Sunshine and warmer weather expected for Wednesday.
Glenn and Jo Poshard donate $100,000 to the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for the annual Renewing Illinois Summit.
Daniel F. Mahony, currently the president of Winthrop University in South Carolina, has been selected to serve as president of the Southern Illinois University System.
Kamala Harris is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
A dog that drew international attention because of a tail-like growth on his face will remain with the founder of a group that rescued him.
The acidity of the Cosmic Crisp supposedly prevents it from turning brown as quickly as other apples.
Missouri’s Operation Game Thief (OGT) is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of poachers that shot a female adult elk and left it for dead November 18 in Carter County.
