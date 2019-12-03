Fur-ever Homes: Meet Stubs, Sam and Boss at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

(WSIL) -- Animals all across the region are waiting for their "Fur-ever" homes and this week we are helping three of our furry friends find their families.

Meet Stubs and Sam, these two senior cats are in need of a loving home they can go to together and Executive Director of the animal shelter, Tracy Poston says they more than deserve it, "They're really a special case, they were adopted from us years ago and their daddy actually use to work for us. Unfortunately he's in the hospital and he's not going to make it out this year. This is a man who devoted years of his life to the shelter, he actually planted that tree out front so obviously he was around for a long long time and we are honored to be here to re home his cats because he can't take care of them anymore."

Poston says, the hard work with these two is already finished and they would easily slide into a new home, "Senior pets still have a lot of love to give and a lot of times they can be a lot easier, a lot calmer so if you're a little bit later in your own life you may consider a senior pet."

If you're not on the market for a cat, Boss is also looking for a "Fur-ever" home.

Poston states, "This is Boss and Boss knows a lot of tricks. He is a good boy, he know sit, he knows down, he knows how to speak, shake, rollover, the whole nine yards."

Boss is a two year old Hound mix and wants to be the only pet of the home, but Poston says he would be great for older kids.

Poston says, "I think originally Boss was a stray and so he was one of those dogs that someone found and brought into us and obviously he hadn't had the veterinary care that he needed."

Boss has been at the shelter for quite some time because he is heartworm positive, but he is almost finished with his treatments.

Poston explains, "He's midway through his treatment so he doesn't have much left and once that's completed he will be one hundred percent healthy again."

Whether you're a dog or cat lover there is a pet for everyone at the shelter. If you're interest in adopting Stubs, Sam or Boss click here for more information.