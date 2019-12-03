Missouri couple says stillborn son’s remains are missing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri couple says stillborn son’s remains are missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple says the remains of their stillborn son disappeared from a hospital in November and no one has explained what happened.

Kyle and Brianna Dudley, of Springfield, said their son, named Lucas, was born in early November at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. They told The Springfield News-Leader Tuesday that they left the remains at the hospital for an autopsy and genetic analysis, which they hoped would explain what went wrong with the birth.

They say hospital officials told them a week later that his remains couldn’t be found. The couple was shown a video of a man wearing a hoodie leaving with what hospital officials thought was the baby’s body.

Hospital officials confirmed the remains are missing and said they called police but offered no further information.

