Warmer Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The word many have been waiting for is back in the forecast. WARMER weather is expected Wednesday. 

Lots of sunshine and south breezes should make for a comfortable December day. 

Clouds will increase Thursday leading to the next chance of showers arriving late Thursday into Friday.

Jim has the latest forecast with just how warm he thinks Wednesday will be coming up on News 3 this evening.  

