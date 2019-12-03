Poshards give $100,000 on Giving Tuesday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Glenn and Jo Poshard are no strangers to SIU. On Giving Tuesday the longtime educators gave $100,000 to the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for the annual Renewing Illinois Summit.

In March, 35 students from nine Illinois colleges and universities took part in the initial summit. Next year, leaders hope to double that number.

The students tackled tough issues like the state budget, higher education funding, and the Illinois political climate. But officials say those students put politics aside and focus on real solutions to the state's issues.

"This generous gift by Glenn and Jo Poshard provides a strong financial foundation to ensure the long-term future of the summit," said John T. Shaw, Institute director. "It helps continue Paul Simon's legacy, fosters opportunities for students, and inspires young minds to take part in public service. The gift will also help provide a unique opportunity for policymakers to connect with the leaders of tomorrow," Shaw added.

The 2020 Renewing Illinois Summit is set for April 2-3. The theme is "One Illinois: Noble Aspiration or Impossible Dream."