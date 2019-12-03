Foster mother accused of burning baby with hot beverage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Foster mother accused of burning baby with hot beverage

Posted: Updated:

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky foster mother is accused of pouring a hot drink on her 10-month-old child, causing extensive burns.

News outlets report officers responding to a fast-food restaurant in Winchester on Saturday were initially told that Ashley Neal fell and spilled the drink. She told police she didn’t remember what happened.

But authorities say surveillance video shows Neal appearing to intentionally pour the 150-degree (66-degree Celsius) drink on the child’s head, and then seemingly staging the fall before bracing herself.

Winchester Police Capt. James Hall says they don’t know why Neal may have wanted to harm the child.

Police say Neal was caring for two other foster children and her two biological children. All have been removed from her care. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.