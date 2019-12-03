Foster mother accused of burning baby with hot beverage

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky foster mother is accused of pouring a hot drink on her 10-month-old child, causing extensive burns.

News outlets report officers responding to a fast-food restaurant in Winchester on Saturday were initially told that Ashley Neal fell and spilled the drink. She told police she didn’t remember what happened.

But authorities say surveillance video shows Neal appearing to intentionally pour the 150-degree (66-degree Celsius) drink on the child’s head, and then seemingly staging the fall before bracing herself.

Winchester Police Capt. James Hall says they don’t know why Neal may have wanted to harm the child.

Police say Neal was caring for two other foster children and her two biological children. All have been removed from her care. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.