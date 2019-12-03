Winthrop president leaving SC to lead Southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Winthrop president leaving SC to lead Southern Illinois

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Winthrop President Dan Mahony says he is stepping down after nearly five years leading the university in South Carolina and plans to become president of Southern Illinois University.

Winthrop University said Tuesday that Mahony’s last day in South Carolina will be March 1 and trustees at Southern Illinois University are expected to meet Thursday to approve his new appointment.

Winthrop University Board of Trustees Chair Glenn McCall said in a statement he appreciates Mahony’s work since he was hired in July 2015 to keep building on Winthrop’s success. The school recently earned its highest ranking in 25 years in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” compilation.

Before coming to Winthrop, Mahoney was a dean at Kent State University and a professor and administrator at Louisville University.

