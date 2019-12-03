Former child support official charged with theft, forgery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former child support official charged with theft, forgery

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A former office manager for the Boyd County Child Support Office in eastern Kentucky has been indicted on charges of theft and forgery.

News outlets cited a statement from Kentucky State Police on Monday that said 55-year-old Mary Pickett faces one count of theft by unlawful taking and 76 counts of forgery.

Police say they were contacted in September by the Boyd County Child Support contracting official with concerns about money being taken unlawfully from the payroll account.

The case was submitted to a grand jury, which handed down an indictment that accuses Pickett of forging the name of another person to unlawfully obtain more than $30,000 over seven years.

Police say no money was taken from any child support account.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Pickett has an attorney.

